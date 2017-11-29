Zlatan Ibrahimovic introduces his new agent

Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has created a bit of a stir by introducing his new agent in a video he posted on Twitter.

The Swedish star tells the camera he is working with a new agent to help take him to the next level. He introduces his representative as Dex.

That set tongues wagging about what had happened to Zlatan’s long-term association with super-agent Mino Raiola.

But Scandinavian Twitter users were on hand to reveal that Dex is Norwegian comedian Dexter Carrington, whose comic credits include playing the agent for a snowboarder.