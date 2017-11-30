Zlatan Ibrahimovic set for talks over new Man Utd contract

Manchester United are planning contract talks with Zlatan Ibrahimovic for early next year, according to The Sun.

The Swedish striker has just returned to fitness after the serious knee injury he suffered in April. He was briefly released by the club at the end of his one-year contract last summer, but was offered a new one-year deal midway through his speedy recovery.

He is now set to extend his stay at Old Trafford into a third season.

Ibrahimovic and manager Jose Mourinho have reportedly pencilled in talks for early in 2018 to discuss his future.

The 36-year-old is yet to start a game this season, but had made appearances from the bench and is providing cover and competition for Romelu Lukaku.

A new one-year deal would keep Ibrahimovic at Old Trafford well beyond his 37th birthday.

He had been expected to make a move to Major League Soccer at the end of the current campaign.