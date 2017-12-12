Alex Sandro favours Chelsea over Man Utd

Juventus left-back Alex Sandro would prefer to join Chelsea over Manchester United, according to The Sun.

The Brazil international is set to be at the centre of a tug-of-ware between the two Premier League rivals.

But the 26-year-old is said to have his heart set on a move to Stamford Bridge.

Sandro was one of Blues head coach Antonio Conte’s top transfer targets in the last transfer window, but the English champions were unable to persuade their Italian counterparts to sell him.

The Turin giants were reluctant to sell him at the time, but his relationship with the club has since soured and he is now likely to move on in January or the summer transfer window.

Despite United now showing interest in the former Porto man and reportedly making him their no.1 option for a new left-back ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s Danny Rose, the player favours Chelsea.

The Blues retain their interest despite having signed Davide Zappacosta on transfer deadline day at the end of the last window.