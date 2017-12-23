Alexis Sanchez in Arsenal contract u-turn

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez had agreed to sign a new contract a year ago, but changed his mind after the Gunners’ 10-2 Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich, according to The Times.

The Chile international is now refused to put pen to paper on an extended deal and looks set to join Manchester City on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

In fact, he was close to moving to the Etihad Stadium in a £60m deal in August, but the move collapsed when the Gunners were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.

It could have been very different, with Sanchez reportedly having shaken hands on a new deal last December.

He is said to have had a change of heart as to where his future lay given the humiliating nature of Arsena’s Champions League exit to Bayern in the round-of-16 earlier this year.