Alexis Sanchez turns down £400,000-a-week offer in favour of Man City move

Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez has rejected the chance to make a lucrative move to China because he wants to join Manchester City next summer, according to The Sun.

The Chile international reportedly received an offer of £400,000-a-week to join Chinese Super League side Hebei China Fortune. He would need on offer of £800,000-a-week to earn the same amount after tax in the Premier League.

But he has turned it down and will instead join Pep Guardiola’s side.

Sanchez, aged 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and would have been able to sign a pre-contract agreement with the Chinese outfit or any other overseas club from January 1.

But after being sounded out about the big-money deal, the Chile international is said to have indicated that he still intends to join City.

He came close to moving to the Etihad Stadium in the last transfer window. But his £60m deadline day deal fell through when Arsenal failed to land Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.