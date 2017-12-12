Alphonso Davies set for Man Utd trial

Manchester United are set to take Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies on trial, according to CTV reporter Adam Cook.

Davies, aged 17, currently plays for MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps.

The winger has already made 48 senior appearances, including 34 MLS games, for the Whitecaps.

United are reportedly now awaiting international clearance and permission from the Whitecaps to bring Davies to their Carrington training ground to take a closer look at him.

Davies moved to Canada as a five-year-old. He was born in a refugee camp in Ghana after his parents fled the Liberian civil war.

He already has six caps and three goals for Canada. His international debut came in a friendly against Curaçao in June, just weeks after passing his citizenship and officially becoming a Canadian citizen, and made him Canada’s youngest player of all time.

Davies, then aged 16, subsequently became Canada’s youngest ever international goalscorer when he found the net twice in the CONCACAF Gold Cup opener against French Guiana.