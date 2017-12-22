Andres Iniesta talks up Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Andres Iniesta has talked up the prospect of Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho joining the club.

The Catalan giants failed with three bids for the Brazil international in the last transfer window. But reports this week have suggested that the Reds are now prepared to sell the 25-year-old if they receive a bid of €150m (£132m).

Coutinho is known to be keen on the move and had a transfer request turned down by the Anfield hierarchy last summer.

Barca legend Iniesta, aged 33, thinks Coutinho would be a good fit at Camp Nou and suggested he would be a great signing for the club.

He told Catalan newspaper Mundo Deportivo: “Coutinho has a profile quite like ours. He would be a great signing and a boost for the club.”

He also praised Coutinho’s two-footedness, ability to play between the lines, combination play, talent and ability to create goals. It is probably safe to say that qualifies as going on the charm offensive.

You can see Iniesta’s comments in the interview below.