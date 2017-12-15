Antonio Conte says he doesn’t know when David Luiz will be back

Chelsea defender David Luiz’s mystery knee injury will keep him sidelined indefinitely, according to head coach Antonio Conte.

The Brazil international has been missing from the Blues’ squad since shortly after his well-documented bust-up with Conte. Although the Italian boss last week denied suggestions that there might be more to Luiz’s absence than an injury, he now says he does not know when the centre-back will be available again.

Speaking at his pre-match press conference ahead of tomorrow’s home game against Southampton, Conte said: “David has a big inflammation in his knee. We are trying to solve the situation with the doctor.”

He added that he does not know when Luiz will be back.

Luiz was involved in a training ground row at Cobham with Conte as the squad dissected the comprehensive defeat against Roma at the Stadio Olimpico in the Champions League group stages.

He was omitted from the 18-man squad to face Manchester United the following week and his only appearance since was in the away game at Qarabag.