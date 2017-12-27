Antonio Conte won’t rule out Chelsea bid for Arturo Vidal

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has refused to rule out a bid for Bayern Munich midfielder Arturo Vidal.

The Italian boss initially said that he would not talk about opposition players when asked about possible interest in the Chile international. But he then went on to not only talk about Vidal, but also to sing his praises.

Vidal, aged 30, played under Conte at their former club Juventus.

Asked whether Vidal was a target, Conte told reporters at his press conference yesterday: “I don’t speak about players from other teams’ card.

“I must be honest, it’s not right to talk about a player of another team. Especially if you try to link this player with us.

“But Arturo is a fantastic player, I have a great respect for Arturo, and we spent many years in Juventus together.

“If we go to war, I’d always want him with me.”

Vidal is under contract at German champions Bayern until June 2019, but has been linked with a move away from the club earlier than that.

He won three Serie A titles at Juve under Conte and a reunion between their pair at Stamford Bridge has been floated as a possibility.

Vidal joined Bayern from Juve in 2015. He has won two Bundesliga titles, made 120 appearances and scored 21 goals during his time in Germany.