Arsenal legend Dennis Bergkamp linked with Swansea manager’s job

Former Arsenal star Dennis Bergkamp is a surprise candidate to become Swansea City’s new manager, according to the Daily Express.

Bergkamp, aged 48, is out of work after being sacked by Ajax, where he was working as assistant to Marcel Keizer, last week.

He is now being touted for a return to the Premier League as Paul Clement’s successor at the Liberty Stadium.

Clement lost his job last week, with the Swansea sitting at the bottom of the Premier League table.

Bergkamp has never held a senior management role. He was assistant coach to Netherlands B and coached Ajax’s under-12 and under-19 teams. Since 2011, he has been an assistant coach at Ajax under Frank De Boer, Peter Bosz and Keizer.

Former Swans boss Garry Monk, who was sacked by Middlesbrough yesterday, former Ajax and Crystal Palace coach De Boer and Tony Pulis are all touted as contenders for the job.