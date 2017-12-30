Arsenal line up Wilfried Zaha signing

Arsenal are lining up a deal to sign Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to the Daily Star.

The Gunners have reportedly earmarked the Ivory Coast international as the man they want to replace Alexis Sanchez in their attack.

Chile international Sanchez is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to sign for Manchester City on a free transfer.

Zaha has been tipped to leave Selhurst Park in the January transfer window, with Eagles boss Roy Hodgson unable to offer assurances that the 25-year-old would still be at the club in February.

Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester City are all credited with interest in the former Manchester United man, who has rebuilt his career and reputation at boyhood club Palace following his ill-fated move to Old Trafford in 2013.

Zaha, who was born in Abidjan but raised in Thornton Heath, Croydon, from the age of four, has made 129 appearances and scored 20 goals in his second stint with Palace.