Arsenal lining up £17.7m bid for Barcelona’s Jose Arnaiz

Barcelona starlet Jose Arnaiz is a £17.7m target for Arsenal, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Gunners are reportedly giving serious consideration to activating a €20m release clause in the 22-year-old winger’s contract in order to bring him to the Emirates Stadium in the January transfer window.

Arnaiz came through the ranks at his local club UD Talavera, before moving on to Real Valladolid in 2013.

Barcelona snapped him up for the €3.4m in August, but he has mainly been restricted to appearances for the Barcelona B side since his arrival at Camp Nou and is the second team’s top scorer on six goals.

But his appearances in the Copa del Rey so far this season have reportedly been enough to attract Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger’s interst.

Arnaiz signed a three-year contract running until June 2020 when he joined the Catalan giants. The deal includes the release fee that Arsenal could now pay.