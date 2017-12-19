Arsenal lining up £25m bid for Chelsea’s David Luiz

Arsenal are preparing to make a £25m bid for Chelsea defender David Luiz, according to The Sun.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is reportedly keen to add the 30-year-old Brazilian to his squad in the January transfer window.

For those who believe there is no smoke without fire, the same story is carried by the Daily Express. That report suggests a fee of £30m would seal the deal.

Luiz, who is currently sidelined with a knee injury, is out of favour at Stamford Bridge and tipped to leave. He has fallen down the pecking order after a row with head coach Antonio Conte.

The pair fell out at the Blues’ Cobham training ground as they dissected the 3-0 Champions League defeat to Roma at the Stadio Olimpico at the end of October.

Luiz has only played once since then. His sole outing was in the much changed side that played against Qarabag in Azerbaijan.