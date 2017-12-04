Arsenal linked with Steven N’Zonzi deal

Arsenal are planning to bring Sevilla midfielder Steven N’Zonzi back to the Premier League, according to The Sun.

The Frenchman previously played in England between 2009 and 2015 for Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City. He has established himself as a key performer since his move to Spain, but is tipped to leave Seville after a falling out with coach Eduardo Berizzo.

N’Zonzi, aged 28, was incensed at being substituted at half-time in last month’s Champions League game against Liverpool with Sevilla trailing 0-3. He reportedly left the stadium rather than watching the second half and has not featured since.

The report claims Arsenal were looking at N’Zonzi last summer and could now make a move to activate his £35m release clause in the January transfer window.

A reunion with his former Blackburn manager Sam Allardyce at his new club Everton is also touted as a possibility.

N’Zonzi joined Sevilla from Stoke in a £7m deal in 2015.