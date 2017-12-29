Arsenal and Liverpool vying to sign Hirving Lozano

PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano is a transfer target for Arsenal and Liverpool, according to the Daily Star.

The Premier League rivals, who played out a 3-3 draw at the Emirates Stadium a week ago, are set to go head-to-head for the Mexico international in the January transfer window.

Lozano, aged 22, joined PSV from Mexican side Pachuca in June. He signed a six-year contract to tie him to the Dutch side until June 2023.

But after a flying start to his career in the Netherlands in which he has scored 10 goals in 15 appearances, he is being linked with a swift move to England.

PSV would reportedly demand a fee of £42m for their young star.

Gunners boss Arsene Wenger is said to have stolen a march on a possible deal, who is touted as a possible replacement for Alexis Sanchez. The Chile international is expected to join Manchester City when his contract expires next summer.

But Wenger faces competition from Reds counterpart Jurgen Klopp who has now expressed his interest in landing Lozano.