Arsenal and Man City prepare January bids for Jonny Evans

West Bromwich Albion defender Jonny Evans will be the subject of bids from Arsenal and Manchester City in the January transfer window.

The Northern Ireland international has previously been linked with both clubs and they are set to revisit their interest when the transfer window opens.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Gunners are set to make a third attempt to sign the former Manchester United defender. Arsene Wenger tried to land the 29-year-old in the summer 2016 transfer window, and had a £25m bid rejected on deadline day at the end of the last window.

But with the Baggies struggling in the league and new manager Alan Pardew needing to sell players before he can make signings of his own, Arsenal are readying a fresh bid.

So too are Pep Guardiola’s City, according to the Daily Telegraph.

John Stones’ hamstring injury has convinced Guardiola of the need to press on with plans to sign Evans, who was valued at more than £30m by West Brom last summer.