Arsenal and Man City tracking James Tarkowski

Arsenal and Manchester City are monitoring Burnley defender James Tarkowski ahead of planned bids for him next summer, according to The Times.

Both the Gunners and Pep Guardiola’s table-topping City are keen to add the 25-year-old to their squad ahead of the 2018/19 campaign.

The report claims any offer of Champions League football would be difficult for Tarkowski to turn down, but he is happy at Turf Moor and the Clarets will not consider letting him leave in the January transfer window.

Arsenal and City look set to keep tabs on Tarkowski for the remainder of the current campaign before making their moves.

The former Oldham Athletic and Brentford player joined Burnley in 2016. He has established himself as a first-choice centre-back this season following Michael Keane’s move to Everton, and has formed a formidable partnership with Ben Mee.

His performances have seen him tipped for a call-up to Gareth Southgate’s England squad.