Arsenal players confront Alexis Sanchez in dressing room bust-up

Arsenal players were involved in an angry confrontation with team-mate Alexis Sanchez after last month’s win at Burnley, according to The Guardian.

The tensions became apparent during last night’s win over Crystal Palace when many of Sanchez’s team-mates refused to celebrate with him after he found the net.

Laurent Koscielny, who was involved in a clash with Sanchez at the Gunners’ London Colney training ground last March, Hector Bellerín, Sead Kolasinac, Calum Chambers and Jack Wilshere all declined to celebrate the Chilean’s first goal, despite him beckoning them over.

That followed the flare-up on Turf Moor on 26 November, which involved Arsenal players confronting Sanchez over what they perceive to be his bad attitude, including waving his arms in frustration when things go wrong. That confrontation was not physical, the report claims.

Sanchez, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and is widely expected to move to Manchester City on a free transfer next summer.