Arsenal quoted £40m for Julian Draxler

Arsenal have been told to stump up a £40m fee for Paris Saint-Germain star Julian Draxler, according to The Sun.

Germany international Draxler, aged 24, is a long-term target for the Gunners and it reportedly viewed as a replacement for Alexis Sanchez. The Chilean star, aged 29, is out of contract at the end of the season and tipped to join Manchester City on a free transfer.

Arsenal are said to have contacted PSG to check on Draxler’s availability and been informed of his asking price.

But the Gunners are only willing to pay £30m for the former Wolfsburg and Schalke man and will only buy if they sell Sanchez, who could yet be sold to City in the January transfer window.

Draxler only joined Ligue 1 giants PSG in January, but has almost immediately seen his role at the club diminished by the big-money arrivals of Neymar from Barcelona and Kylian Mbappe from Monaco.