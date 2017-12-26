Arsenal ready to sell Man City target Alexis Sanchez for £35m

Arsenal will listen to offers of more than £35m for forward Alexis Sanchez, according to the Daily Mail.

The Chile international, aged 28, is out of contract at the end of the season and widely expected to join Manchester City on a free transfer.

But he could sign for Pep Guardiola’s champions elect earlier than that amid today’s report that the Gunners are increasingly willing to let him move on in the January transfer window.

There is said to be concern among players and staff at the Emirates Stadium over Sanchez’s current levels of commitment. That, coupled with the prospect of losing the former Barcelona man for nothing in the summer, has increased the likelihood of him being sold.

Sanchez saw a £60m move to the Etihad Stadium fall through last summer. Arsenal pulled the plug on the deadline day deal when they were unable to sign Monaco’s Thomas Lemar to replace him.