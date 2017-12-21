Arsenal tracking Houssem Aouar

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Lyon starlet Houssem Aouar, according to The Sun.

The Gunners reportedly sent a scout to watch the France Under-21 international in action against Toulouse earlier this week.

He will have seen the target of his scouting mission play the full 90 minutes as Lyon recorded a 1-2 away win on Wednesday evening.

Aouar, aged 19, came through the youth ranks at Lyon and made his professional debut in February.

He has established himself as a first team regular this season, scoring four goals in 19 appearances, and won rave reviews for his performances.

In addition to Arsene Wenger and his recruitment team, Aouar’s displays have reportedly also caught the attention of Barcelona.

The youngster mainly operates as an attack-minded central midfielder, but he can also play on the left wing.

He is under contract with Lyon until June 2020, so the Ligue 1 side will be in no hurry to sell for the next 18 months.

Aouar is of Algerian descent and could yet opt to represent the Desert Foxes at senior international level.