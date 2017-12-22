Arsenal vs Liverpool team news

Arsenal and Liverpool get the festive fixture schedule up and running as they play each other at the Emirates Stadium in a Friday night clash in the Premier League.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal will be without striker Olivier Giroud, who sustained a hamstring injury in the midweek Carabao Cup win over West Ham United and is expected to miss the entire festive programme.

Midfielder Francis Coquelin also limped off against the Hammers, but he is expected to be available.

Centre-back Shkodran Mustafi is fit again after his thigh injury.

Liverpool team news

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp can once again call upon midfielder Emre Can.

The Germany international was suspended for last Sunday’s comfortable win at Bournemouth.

Striker Daniel Sturridge is suffering with illness and is a doubt for the game, while centre-back Joel Matip was due to undergo a late fitness test on his thigh strain.

Alberto Moreno is still out with his ankle injury, so Scotland international Andy Robertson is likely to continue at left-back.