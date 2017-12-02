Arsenal vs Man Utd team news

Arsenal team news

Arsenal are without striker Alexandre Lacazette for this evening’s game against Manchester United.

After scoring the opening goal in the midweek thrashing of Huddersfield Town, the France international had to be substituted at half-time due to a groin injury and has been ruled out.

Alexis Sanchez (hamstring) was also substituted against the Terriers, but is expected to be available.

Man Utd team news

Midfielder Nemanja Matic is an injury doubt for Manchester United ahead of today’s game at Arsenal.

The Serbia international limped off during the second half of Tuesday’s 2-4 win over Watford at Vicarage Road. He has travelled to London with the rest of the squad, but manager Jose Mourninho told his press conference yesterday afternoon that he is not sure whether he will play.

Defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones both remain sidelined with the injuries that have kept them out of recent games.

Midfielder Marouane Fellaini is still out with a knee problem, while captain Michael Carrick has not yet returned to the fold after his recent heart scare.

