Ashley Young could keep Man Utd’s free-kick duties at Arsenal

Manchester United’s makeshift left-back Ashley Young could be on free-kick duties at Arsenal on Saturday, according to Paul Pogba.

Club record signing Pogba would usually be the man entrusted with set-pieces when there is a sight of goal, but Young took charge during the midweek win at Watford and scored a stunning goal.

With Young in form, Pogba says he will step aside again if the England international – who has been named as the Red Devils’ player of the month for November – is feeling as confident at the Emirates Stadium this weekend.

He told MUTV: “The one who is feeling it the most. Ash just scored the goal at Watford so if he feels it then fine, or I feel it then I will tell him. We will see what happens in the game.”

That creates the prospect of a player who had not scored for 19 months until his brace at Vicarage Road, temporarily established himself as United’s first-choice free-kick taker.

Pogba also explained how Young came to take the Watford free-kick, which left manager Jose Mourinho open-mouthed as he sat in the dugout, in the first place.

The France international said: “To be honest, I won the foul and he just came and took the ball straight away. He didn’t even speak because he was so confident.

“He took it and scored. But I would never fight it for a free-kick or a penalty, or whatever, because we all want the same result. We want to score and we want to win the game. So I was very happy.”