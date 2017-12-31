Barcelona kit suppliers Nike offer personalised Philippe Coutinho shirts

Sportswear giants Nike briefly offered customised Barcelona shirts featuring Philippe Coutinho’s name via their official website.

The Brazilian star has been strongly linked with a move to the Catalan giants, who had three bids for him rejected in the last transfer window.

An offer on the Nike store offered free personalisation for shirts featuring Coutinho’s name. The offer was only available until January 6.

It said: “Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up Camp Nou. Get your 2017/18 FC Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it.”

Shoppers were given the option of shopping more Barcelona gear or getting Coutinho’s look.