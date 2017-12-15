Barcelona plotting summer deal for Man Utd defender

Manchester United defender Daley Blind is a transfer target for Barcelona, according to Spanish newspaper Marca.

The Netherlands international, aged 27, is out of contract at the end of the season and theoretically available on a free transfer. United have an option to extend his deal, which expires in June 2018, by an extra season and are expected to do so rather than lose Blind for nothing.

Versatile Blind, who has played at left-back, centre-back and in midfield for the Red Devils, was signed from Ajax in 2014 by former manager Louis van Gaal.

Barca were reportedly keen on him even at that stage and maintain their interest. His versatility is said to be a key reason why they want to bring him to Camp Nou.

The Catalan giants have a long tradition of signing Dutch players and Blind’s compatriot, Lazio defender Stafan De Vrij, is reportedly also on their radar as they plan to replace Javier Mascherano.