Bare-chested Marcos Rojo leads charge to Man City dressing room after Jose Mourinho hit by a bottle

Marcos Rojo led a charge of Manchester United players to the Manchester City dressing room after manager Jose Mourinho was hit by a bottle, according to the Daily Mail.

The bare-chested Argentine raced to defend his boss after word of the alleged attack on Mourinho reached the United dressing room.

City midfielder Fernandinho was allegedly punched in the ensuing carnage, though it is now known who hit the Brazilian.

Mourinho had reportedly visited the City dressing room to complain about their celebrations after their 1-2 derby win. He launched a verbal attack in which he told them: “You have no respect.”

He reportedly swore at City keeper Ederson, rowing with him in Portuguese and English, before being squirted with water and hit by a flying drinks bottle.

A member of the Portuguese boss’ backroom staff relayed events to the United players, at which point Rojo made his move.

The defender was followed by Antonio Valencia, plus the quartet of Ander Herrera, Marcus Rashford, Axel Tuanzebe and Luke Shaw, in a race to the scene.

United’s players were allegedly met by City players, including captain Vincent Kompany, who came out to meet them. Punches were throw and Fernandinho was struck by an arm.

City coach Mikel Arteta was also hit by a bottle in the melee and suffered a cut above his eye.