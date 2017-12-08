Blow to Man Utd’s January transfer plans

Manchester United’s plans to sign Schalke midfielder Leon Goretzka in the January transfer window have been dealt a blow after he suffered a recurrence of his leg injury, according to the Daily Mail.

Germany international Goretzka, aged 22, is out of contract at the end of the season and the Red Devils were reportedly hoping to sign him in a cut-price deal in the winter window.

But the injury could end the planned mid-season signing because Goretzka is now unlikely to be able to pass a medical in January.

Schalke confirmed on Wednesday that the player had suffered an injury to his lower leg and will undergo assessment in the coming days.

Any absence of more than a month is likely to jeopardise a potential move to Old Trafford.

Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Juventus and Barcelona are also credited with interest in Goretzka, so there could now be a race to sign him on a free transfer at the end of the season.