Boost for Chelsea in Alex Sandro pursuit

Chelsea have been hanging a boost in their hopes of signing Juventus left-back Alex Sandro after it emerged the Brazilian wants to leave the club, according to the Daily Telegraph.

Sandro, aged 26, was one of Blues head coach Antonio Conte’s top transfer targets in the summer window, but the Stamford Bridge hierarchy failed to convince Juve to sell. Conte was forced to consider alternative options and signed Davide Zappacosta from Torino on transfer deadline day to provide cover and competition for left wing-back Marcos Alonso.

But the Italian boss could now get his many amid reports that Sandro is hoping to leave Turin.

He has reportedly made it clear to the Serie A champions that he is unhappy. His relationships with key members of the Juve staff have reportedly broken down and he has resolved to move on.

Juventus would want a fee of around £50 for the full-back, the report claims.