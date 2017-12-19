Bristol City boss raids daughter’s piggy bank to buy wine for Jose Mourinho

Bristol City manager Lee Johnson says he has raided his daughter’s piggy bank to buy a £450 bottle of wine for Manchester United counterpart Jose Mourinho.

Johnson’s side host Mourinho’s United at Ashton Gate in tomorrow’s Carabao Cup quarter-final and he is hoping that will earn him an opportunity to talk about the game with the Portuguese boss after the final whistle.

In order to sweeten the deal, he is having one of the United manager’s favourite bottles of wine flown in from Portugal.

Asked if he was hoping to get some time with Mourinho after the game, Johnson told reporters: “I hope so. I spent £450 on a bottle of wine!

“I have had to raid my little girl’s piggy bank. It is being flown in especially from Portugal.”

The bottle in question is the Barca Velha Red 2004 from Casa Ferreirinha in the Douro region, which is reported to be one of Mourinho’s favourite tipples.

Johnson, aged 36, told the BBC: “We have done the due diligence and realised Jose likes this particular bottle that has to be poured by an expert.

“So hopefully he’ll come in and have a little chat with me and I’ll try to pick his brain for five or 10 minutes.

“He’s absolutely at the top of his game, with world-class managerial qualities. Any young coaches like myself of course naturally try and emulate coaches like that.”

One of Mourinho’s predecessors Sir Alex Ferguson famously liked to shared a bottle of red wine with opposition managers after matches.