Carlo Ancelotti to become Chelsea manager next season

Chelsea will appoint Carlo Ancelotti as their new manager in time for the start of next season, according to the Daily Record.

Current head coach Antonio Conte will still have a year to run on his contract by next summer, but will reportedly leave and be replaced by Ancelotti.

The 58-year-old, who previously took charge of the Blues between 2009 and 2011, is said to be returning to London in February to await Conte’s departure.

Despite winning the Premier League title in his first season in charge at Stamford Bridge, former Juventus and Italy coach Conte has repeatedly found himself at odds with the club’s hierarchy over transfer policy.

He is not expected to remain in his post beyond the end of the season, the article claims. The Italian FA have publicly declared that he is their first-choice to become their coach following their failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

Ancelotti has been out of work since being sacked by Bayern Munich earlier this year.