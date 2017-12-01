Chelsea boss Antonio Conte accepts FA fine for sending off vs Swansea

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has revealed that he has accepted an FA fine after being sent to the stands during the midweek win over Swansea City.

The Italian boss had been charged with misconduct after being dismissed for remonstrating with the match officials over perceived time-wasting by the Swans.

Conte has accepted a standard fine of £8,000 by accepting the charge. If he had contested it, he could have faced a bigger fine.

The FA gave the Blues coach until 6pm on Tuesday, December 5, to respond to the charge. But speaking at his pre-match press conference this lunchtime ahead of the Saturday lunchtime clash with Newcastle United, Conte confirmed he had already accepted the punishment.

He told reporters: “I think it’s right to accept and to pay the fine.

“I want to respect this decision and also to pay this fine.

“I hope the referee learns something about this because, for me, Swansea was wasting time and I think in this case the referee has to try and protect the team that wants to win, wants to play football.”

He had already apologised to referee Neil Swarbrick and fourth official Lee Mason in the immediate aftermath of the 1-0 victory over Swansea.

Conte was not in danger of a touchline ban for a first offence and a standard misconduct charge.