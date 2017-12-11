Chelsea face Barcelona in Champions League last-16

Chelsea have been drawn against Barcelona in the Champions League last-16.

The Blues’ punishment for their failure to top their group is a tough tie at the first stage of the knockout rounds.

Chelsea finished second in their group behind Roma. They had identical records of three wins, two draws and one defeat.

Barca were unbeaten in the group stages. Ernesto Valverde’s side topped a group that included Juventus, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos by recording four wins and two draws.

The two sides have met 15 time in competitive action to date and have a record of five wins, five draws and five defeats each.

Their most recent encounters came en route to Chelsea winning the competition in 2012. They won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge and drew 2-2 at Camp Nou to win their semi-final.