Chelsea left-back wanted by Fiorentina

Chelsea left-back Baba Rahman is a transfer target for Fiorentina, according to the Florence-based La Nazione newspaper.

Rahman, aged 23, is currently something of a forgotten man at Stamford Bridge, where he has not had a sniff of first-team action since Antonio Conte took charge.

He joined the Blues from German side Augsburg for an initial £14m in August 2015.

But he was limited to just 15 Premier League appearances in 2015/16 and spent last season back in Germany on loan at Schalke. His loan spell was curtailed by a knee injury.

The Ghana international is back at Chelsea this season, but has not played a single minute of first-team football this term.

Fiorentina are reportedly prepared to give him the chance to kickstart his career in Serie A. But they face competition from Schalke, who are said to be keen to bring Rahman back in the January transfer window.

Conte’s first-choice left-back Marcos Alonso made the reverse move from Fiorentina to Chelsea in 2016.