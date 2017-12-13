Chelsea line up £80m bid for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar

Chelsea are lining up an £80m bid for Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to French newspaper L’Equipe.

The France international, aged 22, was a target for Arsenal and Liverpool in the last transfer window. The Gunners failed in a £90m deadline day bid, which resulted in Alexis Sanchez’s move to Manchester City collapsing.

Monaco were reluctant to sell Lemar so late in the window having already lost Tiemoue Bakayoko to Chelsea, Bernardo Silva and Benjamin Mendy to Manchester City, and Kylian Mbappe to Paris Saint-Germain earlier in the summer.

But they could revisit the situation now that they have crashed out of the Champions League and are sitting third in Ligue 1.

The transfer speculation around him is likely to intensify in the January transfer window, with the Blues ready to make their move and Arsenal and Liverpool also retaining their interest.

Lemar has just returned to action after a month on the sidelines due to a shoulder injury.