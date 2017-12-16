Chelsea line up Michy Batshuayi swap deal for Arsenal target Thomas Lemar

Chelsea are planning a move to sign Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Premier League champions are reportedly set to off out-of-favour striker Michy Batshuayi in part-exchange to help sweeten the deal for the Ligue 1 side.

Chelsea’s former technical director Michael Emenalo was reportedly working on such a deal before he left Stamford Bridge, and the club is pressing ahead with the plans he put in place.

The Blues are said to be keen to do the deal in the January transfer window, though Batshuayi’s move may be an initial loan deal to ensure the deal gets done.

Lemar, aged 22, came close to signing for Arsenal in the last transfer window, but Monaco rejected a £90m bid from the Gunners because it came too near transfer deadline for them to be able to line up a replacement.

The report claims Arsenal and Liverpool are still in the running to sign the France international.