Chelsea linked with £20m signing of Leon Bailey

Chelsea want to sign Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey for £20m in the January transfer window, according to The Sun.

But the Blues will face stiff competition from Spanish giants Barcelona, who are also keen on the 20-year-old.

Jamaica international Bailey has been scouted three times by Chelsea so far this season and the Premier League champions are now pressing ahead with plans to sign him.

They have been tracking him for the past 18 months, although he has not been identified as a target by head coach Antonio Conte. The Blues intend to add him to their ranks regardless, with the aim of Bailey either breaking into their first team or being sold on at a profit.

He joined Levekusen from Belgian side Genk a year ago in a deal worth €20m.

Bailey is under contract with the Bundesliga side until June 2022.

Chelsea reportedly plan to sign him next month, but loan him back to Leverkusen for the remainder of the season.