Chelsea prepare fresh Ross Barkley bid

Chelsea are preparing to make a fresh move to sign Everton midfielder Ross Barkley, according to the Daily Telegraph.

England international Barkley, aged 24, came close to joining the Blues in August. But the deal fell through amid reports that he had either failed or walked out midway through a medical.

Barkley maintained that he had called off the deal because he wanted to get fully fit before making a decision on his future. He is yet to play this season due to a serious hamstring injury he sustained in the summer.

But Antonio Conte and the Stamford Bridge hierarchy reportedly retain a strong interest in signing him and are willing to pay a fee for him next month, even though he will be available on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The report claims Tottenham Hotspur are also tracking Barkley, but are more inclined to wait until he becomes a free agent before making any move.