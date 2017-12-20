Chelsea prepare January bids for Ross Barkley and Thomas Lemar

Chelsea are lining up January bids for Everton attacking midfielder Ross Barkley and Monaco winger Thomas Lemar, according to the Evening Standard.

Lemar, aged 22, came close to joining Arsenal in the last transfer window, but has now emerged as a target for Antonio Conte’s Blues.

Barkley appeared set to move to Stamford Bridge in the summer, but his deadline day deal collapsed amid confusion as to whether he had walked out midway or after a medical.

He later claimed to have pulled out of the deal because he wanted to wait until he was fully fit before leaving Goodison Park.

The 24-year-old has not played so far this season due to a hamstring injury and is out of contract next summer.

Chelsea will make a fresh attempt to sign the England international next month, the report claims.

But the Premier League champions are set to miss out on Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey, aged 20, who was also earmarked as a January target. Leverkusen are reportedly determined not to sell.