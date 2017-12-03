Chelsea prepared to let Thibaut Courtois leave on a free transfer

Chelsea will keep goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois at the club until at least the end of next season.

The Sun on Sunday reports that the Blues would rather lose the Belgium international on a free transfer when his contract expires in June 2019 than sell him to Real Madrid at the end of the current campaign.

Courtois, aged 25, is reportedly on Madrid’s list of targets as they plan for an upgrade on current no.1 Keylor Navas. Athletic Bilbao’s Kepa Arrizabalaga and Manchester United’s David De Gea are the other preferred options.

Talks over an extended deal for Courtois at Stamford Bridge ended in stalemate and are unlikely to resume until the summer. By that stage, he will be entering the final 12 months of his contract.

But Chelsea will apparently not be tempted to cash-in on him and will instead ensure he sees out his current deal.

With Kepa, aged 23, out of contract at the end of the current season and Madrid seemingly keen to replace Navas, refusing to sell next year could be enough to forced Los Blancos elsewhere.