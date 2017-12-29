Chelsea preparing to sell Thibaut Courtois

Chelsea are willing to sell Real Madrid target Thibaut Courtois, according to Sky Sports.

The Premier League champions are reportedly preparing to sell the Belgium international if he does not commit to a new contract.

Courtois’ existing deal is due to expire in June 2019. If he indicates that he will be not be signing an extension, the Blues will apparently seek to secure his sale as soon as possible in order to maximise the fee they can achieve.

Madrid are said to have made contact with the 25-year-old’s camp to inform the goalkeeper that he is a target for them.

Courtois is known to be a big fan of Spain and its capital city. He spent three seasons on loan at Real’s neighbours Atletico earlier in his career and has previously let it be known that he would like to return.

His ex-girlfriend Marta Dominguez is now living in Spain with her and Courtois’ two children, which is another complicating factor in his contract negotiations.

Chelsea are reportedly preparing for either scenario and are ready to either make him the highest-paid keeper in the world or offload him to Los Blancos.