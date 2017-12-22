Chelsea ready to make Thibaut Courtois the world’s best paid keeper

Chelsea are preparing to offer Thibaut Courtois a mega-contract that would make him the world’s best paid keeper, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Premier League champions are reportedly set to table a deal that would surpass the £200,000-a-week earned by Manchester United counterpart David De Gea, though the article seems to suggest that Courtois will be dependent on bonuses to lift his wages about De Gea’s earnings.

The proposed new deal could run until June 2023, the report says.

Belgium international Courtois is due to be out of contract at the end of next season and has so far declined to put pen to paper.

But the Blues are said to be increasingly confident that they will be able to convince the 25-year-old to extend his stay at Stamford Bridge.

That is partly because Real Madrid, who were thought to be the club most of interest to Courtois, look set to sign Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.