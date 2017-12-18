Chelsea ready to sell David Luiz, Man Utd linked

Chelsea are preparing to offload defender David Luiz next month, according to the Daily Mirror.

The Brazil international has barely featured for the Blues since a training ground row with head coach Antonio Conte in the wake of the 3-0 Champions League defeat at Roma at the end of October.

Luiz, aged 30, was dropped for the subsequent game against Manchester United and his only appearance was for a second-string side that played in the 4-0 away win at Qarabag last month.

Although Conte maintains that the former Paris Saint-Germain man is currently sidelined with a knee injury, the report claims he would not be featuring even if fit.

The Premier League champions reportedly value Luiz at £23m and are ready to do business in the January transfer window.

Italian giants Juventus are said to be the frontrunners to land him, but United are also touted as a possible destination.

With Eric Bailly out for three months after undergoing ankle surgery, former Blues boss Jose Mourinho could line up a reunion with Luiz.