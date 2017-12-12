Chelsea star Alvaro Morata out of Huddersfield game

Chelsea will be without club record signing Alvaro Morata for tonight’s Premier League game against Huddersfield.

The former Real Madrid man was out of sorts during the defeat at West Ham United last weekend. He had reportedly been suffering with illness in the build-up to the game against the Hammers and had also suffered a knock in training.

He has been omitted from the squad that made the journey north to face the Terriers, with head coach Antonio Conte citing both fatigue and a back injury as reasons for Morata’s absence.

The Italian boss told his pre-match press conference: “Morata is out, because he’s a bit tired and there is a problem in his back.”

Conte also suggested that Chelsea’s busy schedule was having an impact on their conditioning, claiming that those who played against West Ham had only had 50 minutes on the training pitch to prepare for tonight’s game.

Morata is Chelsea’s top scorer so far this season with 10 goals. The defending champions have been heavily reliant on him this term and have struggling when he has previously missed games due to injury.