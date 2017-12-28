Chelsea target Yannick Carrasco available to buy in January

Atletico Madrid star Yannick Carrasco is up for sale in the January transfer window, according to Spanish newspaper AS.

The Spanish side’s coach Diego Simeone has reportedly given the go-ahead for the Belgium international to be sold next month.

Carrasco, aged 24, has fallen down Simeone’s pecking order in recent weeks and the Argentine boss is happy for the club to cash-in.

One possible destination is Chelsea. The Sun reports that the Premier League champions were keen to sign Carrasco last summer, but Atletico were unwilling to part company with the winger at that stage.

They are tipped to return with a new bid in light of the latest developments.

Carrasco joined Atletico from Ligue 1 side Monaco for €20 in July 2015. He has made 114 appearances and scored 22 goals for Simeone’s side, but has also had several run-ins with staff and colleagues.

One such incident was sparked when the Spanish club stopped him making a trip back to Belgium while he was out injured.