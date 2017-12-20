Chelsea vs Arsenal in Carabao Cup semi-final

Chelsea and Arsenal have been drawn to face each other in the Carabao Cup semi-final.

The draw means the Blues and the Gunners will face each other three times in January. They meet in the Premier League on January 3, and will play both legs of their semi-final later in the month.

The first leg will be played at Stamford Bridge in the week commencing January 8, while the return leg at the Emirates Stadium will be during the week commencing January 22.

Antonio Conte’s side booked their place in the semi-finals with victory over Bournemouth this evening. Alvaro Morata’s injury time winner gave the Blues a 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge.

A second-string Arsenal team beat West Ham United last night. Forward Danny Welbeck scored the only goal of the game in a 1-0 win.

The other semi-final sees Manchester City face Bristol City, who pulled off a shock win over Manchester United in their quarter-final tie tonight.