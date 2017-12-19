Chelsea vs Bournemouth team news

Chelsea head coach Antonio Conte has provided a team news update ahead of tomorrow’s Carabao Cup quarter-final clash with Bournemouth.

The Blues host the Cherries at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday evening. Conte has confirmed he will make changes for the game. Here are the clues he gave about how his team will set-up.

Batshuayi and Kenedy to start

Belgian striker Michy Batshuayi and Brazilian winger Kenedy will both start this game. The Italian confirmed that both would be in his starting XI.

Batshuayi and Kenedy have both had limited opportunities in the Premier League so far this season.

Kante to be rested

Among those likely to be rested is midfielder N’Golo Kante, who was namechecked by Conte as a player who had played too many games in recent weeks.

According to Chelsea’s website, the Italian boss said: “It’s very difficult to ask your players to play every game. Kante has played 10 games in a row. When you do this, you take a great risk with injury.”

Ampadu set to start, Sterling and Hudson-Odoi on the bench

Conte also dropped big hints that 17-year-old midfielder Ethan Ampadu will start. Fellow youngsters Dujon Sterling and Callum Hudson-Odoi are tipped to be among the substitutes.

The Blues boss said: “Sterling is a really good player, Hudson-Odoi won the Under 20 World Cup. Ampadu played the last round against Everton, maybe he could start tomorrow.

“Every day Ampadu is working with us and working hard. I must consider the young players, if they deserve to have this chance.”

Morata fit

Conte declared Alvaro Morata fit for the game, though the club record signing is unlikely to play given Conte’s admission that Batshuayi will start.

Luiz and Musonda out

Defender David Luiz is still out with his inflamed knee. Also sidelined is youngster Charly Musonda (groin), who would have been in contention to play.