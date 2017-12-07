Chelsea’s Eden Hazard contacted by Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez

Chelsea star Eden Hazard has received a secret phone call from Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and president Florentino Perez, according to Spanish publication Diario Gol.

The Belgium international was reportedly the first player he asked Perez to sign when he got the job. With Cristiano Ronaldo no longer considered to be untouchable, Perez has given the go-ahead for the Hazard deal and moves are now being made to make it happen.

That reportedly includes a call over the past week in which Zidane complimented Hazard and sounded him out over the prospect of a transfer to the Bernabeu.

Hazard, who has long been linked with a transfer to Madrid, has recently spoken again of his admiration for Real Madrid and spoke of assessing his options at the end of the season.

He is under contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2020, but is currently stalling over the offer of an extended deal.