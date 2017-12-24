Christian Pulisic linked with Man Utd move

Borussia Dortmund star Christian Pulisic is a transfer target for Manchester United, according to the Daily Mail.

The Red Devils are said to be keeping a watching brief on the USA international as they plot an attempt to bring him to Old Trafford.

Pulisic, aged 19, is one of world football’s top-rated young talents.

The report claims United will face competition from Bayern Munich and potentially Liverpool, who had approaches for Pulisic turned down last year. At that stage, Dortmund were demanding a fee of more than £35m, but it is likely his asking price has risen futher since then.

Pulisic was born and raised in Pennsylvania. Qualifiying for an EU passport through his Croatian grandfather, he joined Dortmund as a 16-year-old in February 2015.

He made his first-team debut less than a year later and is now established as a regular starter for the Bundesliga side.

He has clocked up 78 appearances and 11 goals to date.