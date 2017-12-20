Club admits Man Utd target is unhappy

Inter Milan have admitted that Manchester United transfer target Joao Mario is unhappy at the club.

The Portuguese midfielder has been touted for a transfer to Old Trafford in recent weeks. The chances of that deal coming off in the January transfer window have been bolstered by Inter’s admission that the player is not content with his current lack of playing time for Luciano Spalletti’s side.

Inter sporting director Walter Sabatini hinted that a transfer could be on the cards for the 24-year-old, even though the Serie A side would prefer to keep hold of him.

According to Sport Mediaset, Sabatini said: “Joao Mario is showing unease because he would like to play more. We would like to keep him, but let’s see what happens.”

Recent reports suggested the United boss Jose Mourinho is keen to bring his compatriot to Old Trafford and would be prepared to let Henrikh Mkhitaryan or Juan Mata move in the opposite direction as a makeweight.

Inter paid €40m to sign Joao Mario in August 2016 and would want to recoup that fee.